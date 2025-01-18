iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 201805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $868.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

