iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

