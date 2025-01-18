iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 805.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $292.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.97. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.73 and a 12-month high of $298.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

