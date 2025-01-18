iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

