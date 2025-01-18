iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,042,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

