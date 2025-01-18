iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 839690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

