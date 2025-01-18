ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as low as $8.66. ITV shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 2,530 shares traded.

ITV Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

