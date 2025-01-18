J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Citigroup

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $204.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

JBHT stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.08 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 149,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 134,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

