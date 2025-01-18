J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Sells $132,850.00 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $132,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,686.85. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Claire Spofford sold 6,601 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $189,778.75.

NYSE JILL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 196.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 58.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

