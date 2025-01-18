Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Jet2 has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.52.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

