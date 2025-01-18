Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jet2 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Jet2 has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.52.
About Jet2
