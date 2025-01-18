JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 16.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IDACORP by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 37.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $110.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $120.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.