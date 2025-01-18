Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $208,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.