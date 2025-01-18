JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is CGN Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 6.3% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $65,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,951,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after acquiring an additional 490,986 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $17,332,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,641,000 after acquiring an additional 355,683 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
BATS JCPB opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.