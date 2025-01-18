JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $416,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.49. 3,961,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,778. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.