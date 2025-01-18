JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 395.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,452 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $29,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 547,859 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

