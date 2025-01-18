Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kambi Group stock remained flat at C$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. Kambi Group has a twelve month low of C$8.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.00.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

