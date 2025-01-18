Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kambi Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kambi Group stock remained flat at C$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. Kambi Group has a twelve month low of C$8.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.00.
Kambi Group Company Profile
