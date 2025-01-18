Kaye Capital Management Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Kaye Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Kaye Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.