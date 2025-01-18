Kaye Capital Management Sells 783 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kaye Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 232,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 111,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

