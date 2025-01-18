Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$8,085.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.