Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$8,085.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.39.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
