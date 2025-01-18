Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KEWL opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $48.23.
