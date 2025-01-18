Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KEWL opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Keweenaw Land Association has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Get Keweenaw Land Association alerts:

About Keweenaw Land Association

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.