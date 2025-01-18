Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $151.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

