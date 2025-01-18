KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

