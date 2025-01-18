KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1587 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

