KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

