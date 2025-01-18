KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 558 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $79.70 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

