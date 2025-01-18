Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,993,127.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,576,848.04. This represents a 16.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $73,208.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,312.26. This represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Knowles by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum raised Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. 397,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Knowles has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

