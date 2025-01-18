Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and traded as low as $33.11. Koninklijke DSM shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 56,500 shares traded.
Koninklijke DSM Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85.
About Koninklijke DSM
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke DSM
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.