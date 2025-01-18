Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Doses First Participants in REWRITE Phase 1/2a Clinical Study – Pipeline Update ProvidedOn January 13, 2025, Korro Bio, Inc. issued a press release stating that it had initiated dosing the first participants in its REWRITE Pha

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Korro Bio’s 8K filing here.
Korro Bio Company Profile
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korro Bio
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17