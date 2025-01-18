KRS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $187.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,462. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -750.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

