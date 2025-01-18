KRS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. 6,331,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,827. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

