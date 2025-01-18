Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Update

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LABFF remained flat at C$65.86 on Friday. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 1 year low of C$65.86 and a 1 year high of C$65.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.91.

About Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Spain and internationally. The company provides products for cardiology, osteoarticular/women's health, anesthesia /pain, diagnostic imaging contrast agents, central nervous system, urology, endocrinology, respiratory, and primary healthcare areas.

