Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

