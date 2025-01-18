Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $36.84 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.67 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

