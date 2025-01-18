Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VXF opened at $197.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $156.79 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.79.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

