Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.26 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.