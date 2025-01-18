Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 192,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

