Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 904 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honeywell International Stock Performance
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Honeywell International Profile
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
