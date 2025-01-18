Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 111.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $409.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

