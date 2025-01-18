Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.99 and a 200-day moving average of $314.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $336.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

