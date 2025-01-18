loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 49,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 836,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.41.

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $368,101.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333,888 shares in the company, valued at $18,481,397.76. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $168,664.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,938,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,143.76. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,359,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,142. 83.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in loanDepot by 41.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

