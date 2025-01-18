Loews Co. (NYSE:L) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises approximately 4.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Loews worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Loews by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Loews by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock worth $11,134,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.