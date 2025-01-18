LongView Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,364,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 299,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

