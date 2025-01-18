LongView Wealth Management Buys 1,275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,213,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,995,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,962,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

