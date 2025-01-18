LongView Wealth Management Buys 2,864 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

