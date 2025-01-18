LongView Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 301,669 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,227,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

