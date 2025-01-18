LongView Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.