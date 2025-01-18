LongView Wealth Management Purchases 36,645 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises 1.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned approximately 0.77% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 187,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,903,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $31.72 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.