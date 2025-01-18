LongView Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $138.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

