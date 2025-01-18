Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
Shares of LOWLF stock remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. Lowell Farms has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.28.
About Lowell Farms
