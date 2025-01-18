Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

Shares of LOWLF stock remained flat at C$0.02 on Friday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. Lowell Farms has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.28.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

