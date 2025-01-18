Lummis Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lummis Asset Management LP reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.5% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after buying an additional 5,237,500 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,898 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,789,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,532,000 after purchasing an additional 897,195 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

WFC stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

